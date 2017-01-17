Caprio Acquires AISCO

D. Gary Caprio has purchased the 30-year old metallizing company.

D. Gary Caprio has recently purchased the operations and facilities of AISCO Metallizing Corporation (Cleveland, OH), an industrial operation specializing in thermal metallic and alloy coatings to surface coat and repair parts, used by industries such as construction, automotive, tire, rubber, and steel production. Besides extending the life of structural parts, metallization can apply electrically, thermally, and chemically resistive or conducive properties to a wide variety of materials.

Caprio was the vice president of business operations for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad before acquiring the business. Prior to his time there, he spent five years with Morgan Advanced Materials, PLC as the business unit manager then as the general manager. He previously owned Directech, Inc. of Akron OH and Directech Servosistemas of Monterrey, Mexico. He graduated from the University of Akron and succeeds George Stecz, who purchased the company in 2006. Stecz has spent his entire career in metallization, thermal spray, and its specialized machining and will remain with the company as an advisor during the transition.

“I worked with and managed industrial companies my whole career,” stated Caprio. “This is a fine company with tremendous employees and capabilities. I look forward to honing my engineering and materials background in my new role and am eager to share my expertise in plant safety, finance, administration, human resources and project management to positively impact growth at the company.” He is also a 2015 graduate of Leadership Cleveland and the Executive Leadership Program from International Management Company.

The company is located at 2996 Eggers Avenue in Cleveland’s Slavic Village, and having recently joined Slavic Village development’s industrial roundtable committee, Caprio intends to keep the facility located in the revitalized and rapidly growing community.

