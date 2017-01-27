Cascading Arc Plasma Spray Technology

The SinplexPro spray gun from Oerlikon Metco allows standardization of coating parameters across multiple spray systems and brings cascading arc technology to existing plasma spray systems.

The SinplexPro spray gun from Oerlikon Metco (US) Inc. (Westbury, NY) appeals to oil and gas applications because it allows standardization of coating parameters across multiple spray systems and brings the benefits of cascading arc technology to existing plasma spray systems, including significantly higher throughput and improved coating repeatability, which saves time and cost in applying thermal spray coatings using atmospheric plasma spray. Shops find it is much easier to standardize their coating processes using SinplexPro to achieve the same coating quality and structure across different plasma spray system platforms, an endeavor long desired by the industry that is considerably more challenging with legacy plasma spray guns.

“For users operating multiple plasma systems within a single facility, as well as multinational and global companies operating plasma systems at a number of facilities, this is a very important and appealing argument for making the switch to cascading arc technology,” says Omar Sabouni, the product line manager at Oerlikon Metco. “We have a substantial number of customers who purchased an initial SinplexPro spray gun and are now standardizing their coating parameters across different system platforms with additional purchases; some of those being operated on competitor platforms.” The value of this is clear: SinplexPro creates the ability for users to introduce and benefit from advanced plasma spray technology. They can then easily duplicate those benefits on different control platforms to provide a cost-effective route towards process standardization with very minimal development effort.

