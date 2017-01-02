C&C Machine Tool is New Heidenhain Distributor

Specializing in the sale and servicing of Sharp, Acer and Bridgeport mills equipped with ACU-RITE readouts and controls.

With over 50 years of combined experience on machine tools, the owners of C&C Machine Tool Inc. (Minneapolis, MN) have partnered with Heidenhain Corporation (Schaumburg, IL) to become an official distributor of the ACU-RITE-brand of equipment components. Specializing in the sale and servicing of Sharp, Acer and Bridgeport mills equipped with ACU-RITE readouts and controls, their company is an important source for area machine tool support.

“We are the only local authorized distributor and factory-trained installers for ACU-RITE MILLPWR controls and readout systems,” stated Brian Connolly, the co-owner of C&C Machine Tool whose territory currently includes Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, and parts of Iowa and the Dakotas.

Connolly added that they are proud to be a full-service provider, offering machine tool sales and service from the beginning of the process, all the way through to supporting the warranty of their systems.

“We are excited to have C&C Machine Tool as part of our value-added distribution network,” stated Dave Bugarewicz, the regional sales manager at Heidenhain. “Even in our short time together, we’ve already partnered to accomplish great things for many businesses in this Midwestern area.”

www.ccmachinetoolinc.com, www.heidenhain.us