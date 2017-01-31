Centerline Drilling Machines for Oil and Gas

B-Series ballscrew feed and rack and pinion feed style machines from Unisig are ideal for BTA deep hole drilling, trepanning, counterboring, and for on-center holes at extreme depth-to-diameter ratios on long cylindrical workpieces used for oilfield exploration or downhole exploration.

In Booth 2920, Unisig Deep Hole Drilling Systems (Menomonee Falls, WI) will highlight the capabilities of their B-Series ballscrew feed and rack and pinion feed style machines. The machines perform BTA deep hole drilling, trepanning, and counterboring, and are ideal for on-center holes at extreme depth-to-diameter ratios on long cylindrical workpieces, such as equipment for oilfield exploration or downhole exploration. Plus, B-Series machines can also be configured to perform bottle boring which is commonly used in the oil and gas industry to process nozzles, flowmeters and valves. Five ballscrew-style machines within their B-Series can drill holes up to 20 ft deep. These machines feature heavy, durable construction with precision ground roller guides and easy-to-use conversational controls. They are ideal for job shop or high production use to complete high power, large diameter drilling, as well as highly accurate and complex, multiple-step bores.

The company also offers seven B-Series machines with rack and pinion feed that are capable of centerline drilling up to 65 ft deep. These machines feature a heavy, stable cast iron bed and precision ground hardened guideways to ensure accuracy in drilling. CNC controls and a wide variety of available modular accessories that allow easy and fast setups, as well as effective drilling of long and heavy workpieces. The B850 is the newest rack and pinion machine and incorporates recently developed technologies that substantially improve performance while reducing cost in larger B-series machines. The feed systems were modernized to improve rigidity and reduce backlash, and a new high-performance, helical-geared transmission was incorporated in a three-range, automatically shifting headstock. Incorporation of modern gearing and power train concepts simplified construction of the machine, reducing cost and boosting reliability and performance. These advances are now standard in all larger models.

As with all their equipment, Unisig engineers and manufactures the B-series in the United States with high-performance components. Machines are provided with all necessary durable tooling and machine accessories. The company provides comprehensive training for machine operation and process optimization, as well as post-installation technical support.

