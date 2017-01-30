Ceramic Flap Discs for Exceptional Grinding Performance on All Metals

The advanced high-performance ceramic grain of PLANTEX CERAMIC flap discs from CS Unitec improves grinding performance for maximum removal, saving time and extending service life.

PLANTEX® CERAMIC flap discs from CS Unitec, Inc. (Norwalk, CT) have been specifically developed for grinding all metals, including stainless steel, steel, aluminum, titanium, bronze and special alloys. Their advanced high-performance ceramic grain improves grinding performance for maximum removal, saving time and extending service life. The unique abrasive structure reduces heat when grinding, preventing heat discoloration on the workpiece. These discs feature a backing plate made of natural hemp with a polypropylene binder. Safer working conditions result from the elimination of fiberglass, mineral fibers and epoxy resin in the backing plate. This hemp fiber high-tech compound also provides high insulating, vibration damping and noise-reducing properties.

The disc automatically reduces in size during grinding, allowing 100 percent utilization of the abrasive fabric. These environmentally-friendly discs minimize pollution from production to waste disposal. Ideal for speeds of 5,000 rpm to 8,000 rpm, they can run on tools with a maximum of 13,200 rpm (for 4-1/2 in diameter discs). The dsics are available in diameters of 4-1/2 in and 5 in, and 40 grit, 60 grit and 80 grit.

