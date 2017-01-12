Ceratizit Acquires Diamond Tool Manufacturer Becker

This deal expands their tooling footprint for applications in cutting exotic, difficult-to-machine materials.

Ceratizit Group (Mamer, Luxembourg) has announced that they have acquired Becker Diamantwerkzeuge GmbH (Puchheim, Germany), which produces extremely wear-resistant tools for the automotive, mechanical engineering, medical technology, and aerospace industries. These tools are used for cutting materials that are exotic and difficult to machine, such as aluminum, carbon fiber-reinforced plastics or high alloy steel. In order to minimize the wear while machining, the cutting edges of these carbide tools are reinforced with diamonds or boron nitride.

Becker employs 70 people in Puchheim. The transaction will not change anything for their customers and dealers. Former co-owner Alexander Becker will lead the company as their managing director. Both companies have agreed not to disclose any financial details.

www.ceratizit.com, www.beckerdiamant.de/en/