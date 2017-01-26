CGTech Joins CCAM

As an affiliate member they will participate in research and provide valuable verification/optimization capabilities to complement the organization’s current machining capabilities.

The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CCMA; Disputanta, VA), an applied research center providing solutions in adaptive automation, surface engineering, and additive manufacturing, has announced that CGTech (Irvine, CA), will join as their newest affiliate member. CGTech, the developer of the extremely popular VERICUT software application, will participate in their research and provide extremely valuable verification/optimization capabilities to complement the organization’s current machining capabilities.

“We are delighted to have them become our newest affiliate member,” stated Will Powers, the president and chief executive officer of CCMA. “They will bring significant capabilities to enhance the productivity for our current and future members.”

“VERICUT software supports applications utilized by many of our members. It will help our research team simulate CNC machining to detect potential inefficiencies or conflicts prior to the machining process,” stated Ron Volpicella, the research manager at CCAM.

“With many customers and partners already part of CCAM, it was a natural fit to join the research center,” stated Jon Prun, the president of CGTech. “We look forward to working with the other members to help deliver improved efficiency to industry.”

The CCAM industry and government consortium now numbers 30 members, including Aerojet Rocketdyne, Airbus, Alcoa, Chromalloy, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools, Newport News Shipbuilding, Oerlikon Metco, Rolls-Royce, Sandvik Coromant, Siemens, Blaser Swisslube, Canon Virginia Inc., EOS, GF Machining Solutions, Hermle Machine Co., Mitutoyo, Paradigm Precision, RTI International Metals, Inc., Buehler, Cool Clean Technologies, Hexagon AB, Mechdyne, National Instruments, Spatial Integrated Systems (SIS), and the NASA Langley Research Center.

The five Academic Members include: Old Dominion University, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Tech.

CCAM is based at a 62,000 sq ft facility that provides solutions in the areas of adaptive automation, surface engineering, and additive manufacturing. Leveraging the combined strengths and capabilities from them and their network of university, industry, and government partners, they bridge the gap between research and commercialization, accelerating new developments to market.

www.ccam-va.com, www.cgtech.com