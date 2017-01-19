Cincinnati Incorporated Appoints Regional Sales Engineer

Kristina Frontino directs machine sales in northern California, Nevada, Utah, and southern Idaho.

Kristina Frontino has been appointed as a regional sales engineer for Cincinnati Incorporated (CI; Harrison, OH). Her territory will include; northern California, Nevada, Utah, and southern Idaho. She brings five-plus years of project management experience and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno.

She is stepping into the territory long-held by Mike Malatesta, who is retiring after 30 years with the company.

“CI’s legacy is based on exceeding customer expectations by providing innovative, durable, and high performance machine tools with exceptional service,” stated Frontino. “Our complete line of press brakes, shears and lasers will be represented in my region, along with the high level of service that customers have come to expect.”

“Our sales strategy in the U.S. is to establish direct sales and application support in the appropriate locations,” stated John Prevish, the national sales manager. “This is a well-established region, and Kristina will continue to strengthen and grow the relationships in this market.” According to Prevish, the company continues to expand its direct sales and service teams to provide a high level of customer service regionally.

www.e-ci.com