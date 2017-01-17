Cleaning Technologies Group Launches New Website

An enhanced user interface provides quick links to access brochures, application case studies, white papers and product videos.

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC (CTG; Cincinnati, OH) has announced they have launched a new website that reflects their mission to provide the best customer solutions for the world’s most challenging industrial cleaning and surface treatment requirements.

The website has an entirely new look and responsive design providing a robust resource for visitors to explore their wide breadth of technologies. The site highlights the full range of Ransohoff and Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics cleaning and surface treatment technologies including those available through the CTG Asia division for the Asian marketplace. Parts washers and ultrasonic cleaning equipment for a vast number of applications and industrial markets are represented as well as extensive aftermarket retool and support services.

A greatly enhanced user interface provides a user-focused experience, with quick links to access brochures, application case studies, white papers and product videos. Current customers will enjoy the customer center section of the site where they have convenient access to their customer portal, spare parts ordering, and other aftermarket services.

“We are excited about the launch of the new website, and the opportunity to provide our current and prospective customers with an enhanced web experience while they search for the latest in cleaning and surface treatment technologies.The new site further solidifies the Ransohoff, Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics and CTG Asia brands as industry leaders,” said Chris Whittaker, the vice president of sales and marketing for CTG.

The new site is built out in English, Chinese, and Spanish with local .cn and .mx sites for China and Mexico.

www.ctgclean.com