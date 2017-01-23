CML USA Names New Ercolina Sales Reps

Mike Storto and Nick Tapply have joined the company's sales team.

January 23, 2017

CML USA, Inc. (Davenpot, IA), a manufacturer of tube, pipe and profile bending and metalworking machinery, has announced the following additions to their current sales force.

Mike Storto from Denver, Colorado, will serve as the Ercolina regional sales representative responsible for Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Nick Tapply from Warwick, Rhode, Island, working with long-time representative Steve Tapply, will serve as the Ercolina regional sales representative responsible for Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Eastern Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

www.ercolina-usa.com,  www.ercolinacnc.com

