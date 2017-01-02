Dorner Appoints New Managing Director

Enrico Berlenghi now leads their European sales of Dorner, FlexMove and Geppert-Band conveyor systems.

Dorner Manufacturing Corporation (Hartland WI), a Dorner Holding Company, and a leading global manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors, has added Enrico Berlenghi to their management team. Berlenghi has been appointed the managing director of European sales to focus on sales development for all three Dorner Holding Companies: Dorner, FlexMove (Penang, Malaysia) and Geppert-Band (Jülich, Germany). Prior to joining the company, he held various sales and marketing business director positions at Span Tech Europe, Kuhn Holding, and D&D.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m anxious to get started increasing brand awareness and sales of all of our brands in the European market,” said Berlenghi. FlexMove is a leading manufacturer of flexible chain conveyors for food, beverage, automotive, electronics and other industries that previously acquired Geppert-Band, a leading European manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors, in May 2016.

Geppert-Band recently added Sven Fitschen to their management team. He has been appointed to be their managing director of operations, replacing long-time president Thomas Blesinger, who retired in November. Fitschen brings a strong European operations and material handling background to the company, having previously worked at DB Santaslao Gears and Getriebebau. “I’m thrilled to join this family of companies,” he said. “I look forward to working with our team to grow and support the European market for all of our brands.”

www.dornerconveyers.com, www.flexmove.com, www.geppert-band.de