Emuge Introduces Tool Reconditioning in U.S.

The reconditioning services include complete regrinding to the original geometry of Emuge taps, drills and end mills, as well as other brands of drills and end mills.

Emuge Corporation (West Boylston, MA) has introduced tool grinding and reconditioning services based out of the company’s North American headquarters. A clean, new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is now equipped with the latest technology high precision CNC grinding machines and inspection equipment, providing tool reconditioning for their U.S. and Canadian customers for Emuge taps, drills and end mills, in addition to other brands of carbide drills and end mills.

“Reconditioning of our tools by us makes sense,” stated Bob Hellinger, the company president. “We have the knowledge and manufacturing expertise to refurbish an Emuge tool to its original condition and specification, providing maximum performance levels, predictable operation and longer life than any other method, all at a modest investment for the utmost value.”

Their reconditioning services offer complete inspection and evaluation of all tools received. The services include complete regrinding to the original geometry of Emuge taps, drills and end mills, as well as other brands of drills and end mills. They also include corner radius, Weldon flats and other modifications to standard end mills, and PVD coatings through a state-of-the-art coating system. All reground tools are delivered with a detailed report on services rendered.

