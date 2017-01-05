Epicor Acquires docSTAR

The acquisition brings collaborative cloud-based ECM and automated accounts payable solutions to their ERP solutions portfolio.

Epicor Software Corporation (Austin, TX), a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has announced they have acquired privately-held docSTAR (Schenectady, NY), an award-winning developer of document management software. The transaction closed on Jan. 3, financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings collaborative cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) and automated accounts payable (AP) solutions to the Epicor enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions portfolio. Founded in 1996, docSTAR has over 20 years of experience delivering solutions that enable organizations to increase productivity, reduce cost and transaction cycle times through business process automation.

Today, nearly 2,000 organizations in North America rely on docSTAR solutions—available as a cloud hosted service or on premises. They enable customers to streamline business processes with smart enterprise content management, document management, automated accounts payable and electronic forms technology that integrates with third party ERP solutions. Their solutions are suitable for a number of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, legal, non-profit, education and the public sector. Some of their customers include: Allison Marine Contractors, Inc., Crescent Crown Distribution, the Cleveland Indians, Mohawk Fine Papers, Inc., and the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

“The acquisition supports our strategy to strengthen and expand our cloud offerings to continually enhance customer experience and the value we deliver to our customers,” said Kathy Crusco, the chief operating and financial officer of Epicor. “They bring valuable knowledge and experience in the development and implementation of cloud-based document management software, with a successful track record integrating its solutions with leading ERP offerings. A near term focus following the acquisition will be on extending their integration to our ERP.”

With the close of the acquisition, the former President and chief executive officer of docSTAR, Tom Franceski, will lead the document management business at Epicor as the general manager reporting directly to Crusco. “We are excited to join forces with their company, a recognized leader in the global ERP market, as we share a commitment to enhance the customer experience through cloud offerings that automate business processes and promote growth,” stated Franceski. “The increased scale gained as part of a global organization will enable us to further technology innovation to deliver greater value to customers.”

www.epicor.com