Extended Travel for Gun Barrel Reaming Machine

The twin-spindle DeHoff G560-R2 pull-reaming machine from Kays Engineering can accommodate barrel sizes from 17 caliber to 50 caliber, with automated loading/unloading of barrels.

January 30, 2017

In Booth 2907, Kays Engineering, Inc. (Marshall, MO) will display their twin-spindle DeHoff G560-R2 pull-reaming machine that is used to manufacture gun barrels. It has an extended slide travel of 60 in (1,524 mm), which is 25 percent more than the previous model offered by the company. This machine can accommodate barrel sizes from 17 caliber to 50 caliber, with automated loading/unloading of barrels. The G560-R2 is part of a turnkey package of gun barrel manufacturing equipment offered by DeHoff that includes machines for gundrilling, pull-reaming, button rifling, cut rifling, as well as tooling, heat treat ovens, and gaging equipment. These machines are built-to-order by Kays Engineering in their Marshall facility.

Kays Engineering, Inc., 900 Industrial Drive, Marshall, MO 65340, 660-886-9929, matt.kays@kays-dehoff.comwww.kays-dehoff.com.

Events Calendar
Dallas Technical Center Open House
February 1, 2017
Mazak Dallas Technical Center – Southlake, TX
SOLIDWORKS World 2017
February 5 - 8, 2017
Los Angeles Convention Center – Los Angeles, CA
Debunking Machine Safeguarding Myths
February 7, 2017
Webinar hosted by Rockford Systems, Rockford, IL
NTMA Plant Managers Roundtable
February 8, 2017
Modern Industries – Phoenix, AZ
Fundamentals of Titanium Metallurgy
February 9, 2017
Mobile, AL
See All Events »
