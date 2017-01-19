Fairmont Supply Launches New E-Commerce Website

The new site offers powerful search capabilities making it easy for users to shop and buy a variety of specialty products.

Fairmont Supply (Washington,PA), one of the largest full-line distributors of industrial maintenance, repair, and operation supplies in the United States, has launched a new e-commerce website with expanded products and brand resources.

The new website www.fairmontsupply.com, offers powerful search capabilities making it easy for users to shop and buy a variety of specialty products in the areas of safety, general industrial, power and hand tools, hose and rubber, material handling and processing, mining, pipes, valves, fittings, bearings, power transmissions, electrical, and more.

“Our new website is all about making it easy to do business with our company as we serve national MRO supply needs across many different industries,” stated the executive chairman, Rudi Strobl.

Fairmont’s e-commerce site was designed with the industrial supply buyer in mind and allows for a personalized shopping and buying experience. Online accounts give users benefits such as special pricing, account dashboards, order history, purchasing agent management, product availability, shopping lists and more. They offer many top brands as well as economically priced alternatives.

www.fairmontsupply.com