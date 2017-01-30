Faster Cut Rates, Fewer Changeovers, Longer Life

The Norton Red Heat R983 suite of abrasive belts and discs from Saint-Gobain Abrasives includes flap discs and quick-change discs that are ideal for a broad range of applications in markets such as welding, MRO, transportation and aerospace.

Norton | Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc. (Worcester, MA) has introduced the Norton Red Heat R983 product line of abrasive belts and discs that provides optimum resistance to wear with sharp cutting capabilities of a ceramic grain that defies premature dulling and ensures fast, efficient cutting. This family of products features a “supersize” grinding aid lubricant that saves significant time changing over from slower-grinding, fast-wearing discs and belts. Red Heat decreases production time and cuts up to 40 percent faster than competitive products, increasing profitability.

Designed for grinding and polishing of Inconel, stainless steel, carbon steel and other metals, the Red Heat R983 suite includes flap discs and quick-change discs that are ideal for a broad range of applications in markets such as welding, MRO, transportation and aerospace. It also comprises a line of belts extremely well-suited for MRO, medical, aerospace, foundry, welding and transportation. Due to the enhanced grain/bond adhesion, these products require less pressure that produces reduced operator fatigue, a cooler cut and quality finishes. The unique weave of Norton’s new fiery-red Y-Plus weight and an engineered backing creates a greater surface area, allowing more adhesion points for maximum grain retention and less grain shed and edge wear, so belts and discs last longer and won’t split, rip or stretch.

Red Heat has also been designed to be more environmentally-stable with all performance-inhibiting dies and higher formaldehyde levels removed. Norton Red Heat R983 Flap Discs are available in three shapes: type 23 conical fiberglass back, type 27 flat quick-trim plastic back, and type 29 conical high density fiberglass back, in sizes ranging from 4 in x 5/8 in up to 7 in x 7/8 in. Norton Red Heat R983 Quick-Change Discs offer tool-free, twist on-and-off fastening systems that make quick work of disc changes, minimizing downtime. They are available in TS (Type II) and TR (Type II) in sizes ranging from 1-1/2 in to 3 in. Norton Red Heat R983 Belts are offered in a wide range of configurations that include file, portable, benchstand, backstand and wide belts, in lengths that range from 11 in to 700 in, stand widths from 1/8 in to 52 in and grit sizes from P36 to P120. All Norton Red Heat belts are made to the user’s exact requirements.

Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., One New Bond Street, MS 301-403, Worcester, MA 01606, 518-266-2391, john.a.benkoczy@saint-gobain.com, www.saint-gobain.com.