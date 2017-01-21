Gilman Precision Hires Application Engineer

Donald Hunkel has assumed his new role with the company.

Gilman Precision (Grafton, WI), a manufacturer of customized linear and rotary motion systems has announced they have hired Donald Hunkel as their new application engineer.

Having previously spent over 10 years working on Gilman’s machinist team, combined with his additional 20 plus years of work in manufacturing engineering, provides him well-rounded knowledge of the company’s production process and customer relations. He began his career as a machinist and continued his education by earning a B.S. degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering.

“Don brings some unique skills to the application engineering team,” stated Chris Hetzer, the company’s chief executive officer. “With his manufacturing experience and education, he will be able to develop the best solution for our customers utilizing Gilman products. We are very excited to have him back.”

In his new position, his objective is to assist customers in overcoming engineering challenges and produce customized products that achieve the desired application using high quality solutions. He is excited to reconnect with the clientele and staff and values the opportunity to continue his career with the company.

