GOAD Receives Award

Awarded the 2016 New Product Excellence Award based on their patented methods of fabricating containment tanks.

GOAD COMPANY (Independence, MO) has proudly announced they have received the 2016 New Product Excellence Award from the Missouri Association of Manufacturers (MAM). The award was based on their patented methods of fabricating containment tanks. Made in Missouri Leadership Awards were developed to honor manufacturing companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

The company has solved a major problem in the construction of large vinyl containment systems by eliminating hand welds to seal their massive number of lining seams which often resulted in leaks and costly downtime repairs. Their solution is N-FUZE welding that involves the extrusion (machine) welding of vinyl linings which they developed in 2006. With three U.S. Patents, they are the only company performing this superior welding method.

“We are proud and honored to have been recognized by MAM for our expertise in containment systems technology,” stated Curtis Goad, the company’s president.

Since 1955, GOAD has built a quality reputation by providing custom designed fabrications and systems to the surface finishing and chemical process industries. Their customers include leading commercial, government, and military facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

www.goadco.com