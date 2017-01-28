Going Deep: Oil and Gas

As the oil and gas industry explores new technology to innovate, minimize costs, and help contribute to achieving a lower-emissions environment, equipment and parts suppliers must dig deep to find ways to reduce their costs, improve their delivery times and increase component quality. Here are some of the latest machine tools and other equipment that can help them get the job done.

Advanced Deep Hole Drilling Systems

The Okuma MCR-A5CII-35×100 double-column machining center at Unisig is the largest double-column machine of its type in North America, with multiple heads that can process five sides of a large part in a single setup.

Power for Large Oil and Gas Part Production

The VTC-805E Vertical Traveling Column Machining Center and VARIAXIS i-600 full simultaneous 5-axis Multi-Tasking high speed machine from Mazak bring high versatility and productivity to the production of parts used in oil and gas applications.

Atmosphere Furnace for Heat Treating Oil and Gas Parts

The ATLAS single-chain, batch atmosphere furnace from Ipsen is used to process parts for the oil and gas industry, along with the aftermarket automotive sector.

Cascading Arc Plasma Spray Technology

The SinplexPro spray gun from Oerlikon Metco allows standardization of coating parameters across multiple spray systems and brings cascading arc technology to existing plasma spray systems.

High Precision Cutting in a Small Footprint

With powerful cutting capabilities, a class-leading working range and excellent ergonomics, the V760EX vertical lathe from Okuma is ideal for for machining thin and odd-shaped work pieces used in the oil and gas industry.

Moisture-Tolerant Epoxy Systems for Harsh Oil and Gas Environments

With a low-temperature cure formulation for application at just a few degrees above freezing, Dura-Plate 301 Series epoxy systems from Sherwin-Williams can be applied over damp and medium flash-rusted metal substrates without dew point restrictions.