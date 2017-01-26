Haimer Acquires Microset in Stronger Partnership with DMG MORI

All DMG MORI facilities worldwide will now be exclusively equipped with Haimer tool presetting, balancing and shrinking, and shrink fit holders.

Successful machining requires both powerful machines and highly precise toolholding technology that ensures precision is transferred from the spindle right to the cutting edge. That is why the business relationship between the Haimer Group (Igenhausen, Germany), an international leader in high precision toolholding and family-run company with nearly 600 employees, and DMG MORI AG (Bielefeld, Germany), a global leader in machine tool manufacturing, has been very successful and trustworthy for many years.

Now the cooperative partnership between the Haimer and DMG MORI has been further strengthened through the signing of a cooperation agreement that sets the standards for a premium partnership of Haimer products. Furthermore, Haimer acquired DMG MORI Microset GmbH (Bielefeld, Germany) on January 1, 2017, and now operates the company under the name Haimer Microset GmbH. With this acquisition of DMG MORI Microset tool-presetting technology, the Haimer Group complements their existing product portfolio. In addition to high precision tool holders in all popular interfaces and lengths, the current product portfolio includes a variety of shrinking and balancing machines.

“Since the location of Microset will remain in Bielefeld with about 35 employees, this will be our second production site, including our main headquarters in Igenhausen,” explained Claudia Haimer, the chief executive officer of Haimer. “The Bielefeld facility will be further expanded to become our Northern Germany sales and marketing hub, where we will be able to present the complete process chain that surrounds the machine tool to current and prospective customers. We are looking forward to the long-term development of the new facility, together with the employees in Bielefeld and an intensified partnership with DMG MORI.”

The cooperation agreement establishes an even stronger relationship between the two companies in a premium partnership. Going forward, DMG MORI will purchase all products related to tool presetting, balancing and shrinking, including shrink fit holders as well as Tool Rooms, exclusively from Haimer. All DMG MORI technology and solution centers and production plants worldwide will be equipped with Haimer products.

“We are looking forward to a successful cooperation together with Haimer as a Premium Partner,” said Christian Thönes, the chief executive officer of DMG MORI. “We will present our first joint products involving Smart Tool Management as early as the 2017 EMO show in Hannover.” This cooperation agreement also states that DMG MORI will continue to display Haimer Microset products during exhibitions and open houses, and that they will continue to distribute these products through their worldwide sales and service companies.

“Microset tool presetting technology complements our existing portfolio of high-precision tooling, shrinking and balancing technology perfectly, thereby making us a system provider for tool management around the machine tool,” added Andreas Haimer, the managing director and president of the Haimer Group.

www.haimer-usa.com, www.haimer.de