Handheld XRF Analysers for Fast Inspection

X-MET8000 Series handheld XRF analyzers from Oxford Instruments are ideal for inspection routines that include identification and analysis of common alloys, high speed grade identification and analysis on aluminums to high temperature alloys to steels.

Oxford Instruments (Abingdon, UK) offers X-MET8000 Series handheld XRF analyzers that enable reliable, accurate alloy identification to secure quality assurance and safety compliance. The X-MET8000 range of analyzers has been designed to cover all analysis needs and budgets: The entry level X-MET8000 Smart analyzer is ideal for the routine identification and analysis of common alloys; the mid-range X-MET8000 Optimum model is optimized for high speed grade identification and analysis, from aluminums to high temperature alloys to steels, etc.; the top of the range X-MET8000 Expert provides the ultimate performance for the testing of the widest variety of alloys, with superior light elements (Mg, Al, Si, P and S), tramp and residual elements analysis.

All of these analyzers are fitted with a large-area SDD (silicon drift detector) and high performance X-ray tube, delivering exceptional speed and superior performance. Clear functional icons on the large (11 cm/4.3 in) integrated LCD touchscreen make the instrument simple and quick to use, even with gloves on and in direct sunlight. The flexible and easily customizable results screen means that only crucial information is displayed, ensuring the decision-making process is always optimized. With long battery life that ensures an uninterrupted full working shift and its initial start-up taking just seconds, the X-MET8000 is the testing tool of choice for an effective 100 percent Positive Material Identification (PMI) program with no operator fatigue, as the ergonomic X-MET8000 is perfectly balanced and lightweight at only 1.5 kg (3.3 lb).

Designed with low cost of ownership in mind, all three models are manufactured with a rugged enclosure and are IP54 (equivalent to NEMA 3) compliant, meaning they can withstand the harshest working environments. The X-MET8000 Smart is fitted with a robust, thick Kapton window, and an optional shield is available for the X-MET8000 Optimum and X-MET8000 Expert to prevent detector and X-ray tube damage when testing small components and sharp objects, therefore eliminating potential downtime and costly repairs.

