Heavy Duty Shrink Fit Chucks

The Heavy Duty Shrink Fit Chuck from Haimer shrinks both carbide and HSS tools and accommodates round shank tools up to 2.0 in diameter in a variety of tapers.

In Booth 1221, Haimer USA, LLC (Villa Park, IL) will have many products and technologies on display, including their ultra-precise Heavy Duty Shrink Fit Chucks, the latest advancement in the evolution of their shrink fit technology that is ideal for heavy machinery. The Heavy Duty Shrink Fit Chuck was specifically developed for heavy duty roughing in the heavy machinery and aerospace industries. The extremely rigid outer geometry and the reinforced wall thickness at the clamping bore make it the ideal chuck for roughing and unforgiving applications that need the highest levels of clamping and rigidity.

With the Heavy Duty Shrink Fit Chuck, a new standard has been set with precision runout accuracy of < 0.00012 in (3 µm) and, thanks to its patented geometry, vibration is undetectable with this chuck. It also has repeatable balance (all holders balanced to G2.5@ 25,000 rpm) and gripping torque for ultimate tool life and surface finish. All Heavy Duty Chucks can be equipped with Safe-Lock™, the pullout protection system developed by Haimer that guarantees process reliability and allows the Heavy Duty Shrink Fit Chuck to finally replace the Weldon holder in heavy duty machining applications. With over a dozen premium global cutting tool license partners, tools with Safe-Lock shanks are available from any number of sources. The Heavy Duty Shrink Fit Chuck shrinks both carbide and HSS tools and accommodates round shank tools up to 2.0 in diameter in a variety of tapers. These chucks are ideal for:

Machining large steel and cast parts, e.g. gear housings

Extreme rigidity and clamping force even at long protruding lengths

High cutting capacity (High Performance Cutting, HPC)

Low vibrations due to patented geometry

Pull out protection for cutting tools with Safe-Lock

