High Precision Cutting in a Small Footprint

The V760EX vertical lathe from Okuma has powerful cutting capabilities, a class-leading working range and excellent ergonomics. Its box way system and rock solid base and column provide a highly dependable, highly rigid structure.

The V760EX vertical lathe from Okuma America Corporation (Charlotte, NC) is an update to their popular V60R model that provides a larger work envelope in the same footprint, allowing for an additional 110 mm in workpiece height and an additional 150 mm maximum turning diameter. It provides stable, high precision cutting in a small footprint and is an excellent platform for machining thin and odd-shaped work pieces used in the oil and gas industry. The V760EX vertical lathe has powerful cutting capabilities, a class-leading working range and excellent ergonomics. Its box way system and rock solid base and column provide a highly dependable, highly rigid structure. The headstock has flange construction that includes precision, hand-scraped mounting surfaces to minimize the effects of thermal deformation and vibration, ensuring stable, accurate cutting.

This machine’s ergonomic design includes easy access to the chuck and a front-skirt operation panel, providing convenience for up-close jobs. Key specifications include:

Max Turning Diameter mm (in) Ø 760 (Ø)

Spindle Nose Type JIS A2-11

Speed Range min⁻¹ 20~2,000

Power 30 min kW (hp) 30 (40)

Power cont. kW (hp) 22 (30)

Rapid Traverse (X/Z) m/min (ipm) 24 (945/945)

Okuma America Corporation, 11900 Westhall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278, 704-588-7000, www.okuma.com/lu-ex-series.