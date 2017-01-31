Innovative Chucks for Oil/Gas Components

Röhm features HSFZ swivel chucks that permit machining of bushings, connectors and adaptors from both sides and LVE-V-AZ pneumatic 6-jaw front-end chucks that enable precise, centered and productive turning of large, long pipe ends.

In Booth 1315, Röhm Products of America (Suwanee, GA) will showcase two very innovative chucks that optimize part clamping specifically for applications within the oil and gas industry. On display will be the HSFZ swivel chucks that permit machining of bushings, connectors and adaptors from both sides. Also on display will be LVE-V-AZ pneumatic 6-jaw front-end chucks that enable precise, centered and productive turning of large, long pipe ends. The LVE chuck provides safe complete threading operations without the need for shimming the pipe to center. The swivel chucks feature an axis that is orientated 90 deg relative to the rotary axis and swivels to automatically bring the workpiece into machining position to maximize both radial and axial accuracies and minimize setup time. In the LVE-V-AZ chuck, a combination of three concentric clamping jaws with three compensating clamping jaws ensures low-deformation clamping.

Attendees will also experience firsthand how pneumatic 6-jaw front-end LVE-V-AZ chucks are optimally suited for machining the end of pipes used for extracting crude oil or natural gas. For those part applications, the chucks can be mounted to the front and rear sides of the machine spindle to allow for heavy-duty chip-cutting performance at high turning precision. These chucks are offered in a variety of configurations to handle a wide range of machining situations, such as the machining of bent pipe. The configurations include ES versions with rapid stroke and clamping stroke, versions featuring retracting clamping arms for pre-centering the workpiece, and versions with spring clamping and pneumatic release.

Röhm Products of America, 2500 Northlake Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024, 770-963-8440, Fax: 770-963-8407, www.rohm-products.com.