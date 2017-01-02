IPA Awards Winners of Contest

Entries for the 2016 Perforated Metal Materials Photography Contest were judged for innovation, aesthetic appeal and functionality.

The Industrial Perforators Association (IPA; Milwaukee, WI), an organization devoted to the advancement of perforated materials has announced the winners of their 2016 Perforated Metal Materials Photography Contest. In an effort to build awareness around the endless applications of perforated metal materials, the photo contest offers three cash prizes for representative photo submissions. Entries were judged in November by IPA members during the annual fall meeting based on specific criteria including: innovation, aesthetic appeal and functionality.

2016 Perforated Metal Materials Photography Contest Winners:

First Place – $2,000

Photographer: Jesus Ferradans



Photograph Title: Perf Art



Company: Gamelsa



Location: Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Second Place – $1,000

Photographer: David Nock



Photograph Title: Kitchen Garden, Cambridge



Company: Ash & Lacy



Location: West Bromwich, West Midlands, U.K.

Third Place – $500

Photographer: Jesus Ferradans



Photograph Title: Street Art



Company: Gamelsa



Location : Santiago de Compostela, Spain

“We’re pleased with the range and quality of work submitted for consideration. The winning images showcase the diverse applications of perforated metal in both functional and aesthetic uses,” stated Keith Mailloux, the president of IPA.

