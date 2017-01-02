IPA Awards Winners of Contest

Entries for the 2016 Perforated Metal Materials Photography Contest were judged for innovation, aesthetic appeal and functionality.

January 2, 2017

The Industrial Perforators Association (IPA; Milwaukee, WI), an organization devoted to the advancement of perforated materials has announced the winners of their 2016 Perforated Metal Materials Photography Contest. In an effort to build awareness around the endless applications of perforated metal materials, the photo contest offers three cash prizes for representative photo submissions. Entries were judged in November by IPA members during the annual fall meeting based on specific criteria including: innovation, aesthetic appeal and functionality.

2016 Perforated Metal Materials Photography Contest Winners:

First Place – $2,000

    • Photographer: Jesus Ferradans
    • Photograph Title: Perf Art
    • Company: Gamelsa
    • Location: Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Second Place – $1,000

    • Photographer: David Nock
    • Photograph Title: Kitchen Garden, Cambridge
    • Company: Ash & Lacy
    • Location: West Bromwich, West Midlands, U.K.

Third Place – $500

    • Photographer: Jesus Ferradans
    • Photograph Title: Street Art
    • Company: Gamelsa
    • Location : Santiago de Compostela, Spain

“We’re pleased with the range and quality of work submitted for consideration. The winning images showcase the diverse applications of perforated metal in both functional and aesthetic uses,” stated Keith Mailloux, the president of IPA.

www.iperf.org

 

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
January 8 - 14, 2017
Alabama Robotics Technology Park – Tanner, AL
Clean Air Academy
January 17 - 18, 2017
RoboVent – Sterling Heights, MI
Dallas Technical Center Open House
February 1, 2017
Mazak Dallas Technical Center – Southlake, TX
Fundamentals of Titanium
February 9, 2017
Mobile, AL
DMG MORI Open House
February 14 - 18, 2017
DECKEL MAHO Pfronten – Pfronten, Germany
See All Events »
Social Media