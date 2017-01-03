Keyence Ranked for Innovation

Investors rank them one of the World’s 100 Most Innovative Companies.

Keyence Corporation of America (Itasca, IL) was ranked No. 64 in Forbes’s annual list of the World’s 100 Most Innovative Companies, which ranks firms on their innovation premium that investors feel are the most likely to come up with the next big innovation. They have been ranked in the top 100 every year since Forbes began ranking in 2011.

Since 1974, the company has steadily grown and innovated to become a world leader for research and development, manufacturing automation and quality assurance systems. Focusing on innovation helps to drive their global network of direct sales engineers in providing over 200,000 clients with value-added solutions. Their wide product array consists of everything from presence detection sensors, high-precision measurement sensors, machine vision systems and barcode readers, to microscopes, laser markers and more. In the past year, the company has made breakthroughs in technology through the release of these new products:

Industry’s First Over-Pipe Clamp-On Flow Sensor (FD-Q Series)

World’s First Complete 3D Measurement and Inspection Solution (XG-X Series)

World’s First Safety Laser Scanner with Built-In Camera and Detachable Display (SZ-V Series)

At the core of this drive to innovate is the business philosophy of objective consciousness. By relentlessly questioning the status quo, they are able to continuously break new ground.

www.keyence.com/discover