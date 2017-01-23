Kitagawa NorthTech Names New VP of Sales and Marketing

Kevin Bennett is in charge of leading sales and marketing for North America.

Kitagawa North-Tech, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL), one of the most trusted and respected brand names in Workholding products, standard and custom engineered Workholding solutions, has named Kevin Bennett as the vice president of sales and marketing.

In his new position with the company, he is spearheading sales and marketing endeavors for North America and is involved with the operational aspects associated with how the company brings new Workholding products and services to the market, responding to customer needs and enhancing the customer experience.

Prior to his promotion, Bennett most recently served as the the national sales and marketing manager for the company. He has been an employee at the company for over seven years and began his employment with them as a regional sales manager.

The company’s president, Ken Suzuki states, “Kevin has been an invaluable asset to the company as the scope of his involvement has far exceeded the sales and marketing function. He has been extensively involved with operations, engineering, manufacturing, customer service and repair and service. We look forward to expanding our business and improving our position in North America. We welcome him to our leadership team and will fully support him to help accomplish these very important pursuits.”

Bennett added, “We will take Kitagawa, the most well-known and trusted name in the Workholding industry and carry it into the future with new products, solutions and services for our valued customers. New products and services such as our Digital Grip Force Analyzer Software, Integral Steady Rests, Turnkey Steady Rest Integration Services, Custom Engineering and Workholding Services are some recent examples of this effort and commitment to our customers.”

Prior to joining the company, he served as the North East/Mid-Atlantic regional manager for SMW AutoBlok where he re-established their dealer and distributor network enhancing sale of engineered productivity based Workholding solutions and value added services. His experience with industrial supply chain and distribution channel management came from Turtle and Hughes Industrial Supply where he was responsible for securing vendor managed inventories at larger manufacturing companies throughout New England. Previously, he held the position of senior sales for Southwestern Industries, Bennett previously worked in specialized tool room services responsible for building remote robotics aimed at nuclear field services applications with Westinghouse (F.K.A. Combustion Engineering).

His career began at Hamilton Sundstrand Division of UTAS (F.K.A. Hamilton Standard a Division of United Technologies Corporation) where he became a Journeyman Tool Maker. He has a degree in Computer Science, is a CPM and holds many other certifications. Bennett is an active member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) and Association for Machine Tool Distributors (AMTDA). He operates out of the company’s North American corporate manufacturing and repair and services headquarters in Schaumburg IL.

