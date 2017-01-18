Koepfer America Partners with TecnoMacchine

This partnership enables them to offer CNC deburring and chamfering solutions.

Koepfer America, LLC (South Elgin, IL) has expanded its robust line of gear manufacturing solutions by partnering with TecnoMacchine S.r.l. (San Salvo, Italy), a manufacturer of CNC deburring and chamfering machines. The company offers several options for flexible automation. Consequently, North American gear manufacturers will benefit from TecnoMacchine’s fit in Koepfer America’s line of high-tech machine tools.

Multiple standard machine models and configurations are available, but they also configure each machine to suit a customer’s specific needs. For example, the TM 200 gear deburring machine features 5 work stations that can be configured with brushes, discs, milling tools, and more to achieve the exact operation required. Moreover, this model can be configured with a CNC basket-type loading and unloading system for large volume work, a flexible, stacked pallet system, or a robot system. For large gears, the TM 1000 is designed for parts up to 1 meter (39.4 in) diameter in the range of 12 to 42 module (0.6 to 2.1 DP). This machine features tool wear compensation and 4 CNC work stations that can be configured as explained above. Lastly, these machines can also implement CNC tools for a full range of controllable chamfer.

Gear manufacturers will find an optimal solution from TecnoMacchine for their gear deburring and chamfering needs. Many have already; for example, their equipment is used by world class gear manufacturers, such as Koepfer and Getrag in Europe. Koepfer America is proud to exclusively represent and support these machines in North America.

www.koepferamerica.com, www.tecnomacchine.it/