Koma Precision Named THINC Partner of the Year

Ranking the highest among members in the annual partner survey for customer service and exceptional CNC Solutions for manufacturers.

Okuma America Corporation (Charlotte, NC), a world leader in CNC machine tool manufacturing, has announced that Koma Precision Inc. (East Windsor, CT), a machine tool supplier of CNC attachments and accessories, was chosen by Okuma distributors as 2016 partner of the year. Their company received the highest number of votes amongst all 50 members of Partners in THINC in the annual partner effectiveness survey to earn the distinguished title.

Okuma distributors from North and South America participated in the survey rating the company on service responsiveness, sales support, perceived value of products/services and recommendations.

“Koma Precision has been a consistent top twenty percent performer in the past but achieved the highest award in 2016. The accolade is a testament to the company’s continuous effort to excel in everything they do,” said Jeff Estes, the director of Partners in THINC.

Okuma distributors and partners work closely together to deliver the most effective solutions for machine tool user’s production challenges. This partnership is the largest cross-company collaborative network in the metalworking and CNC machining industries.

www.okuma.com/americas