Laser Tube Cutting with Solid-State Laser Technology

The TruLaser Tube 5000 fiber laser tube cutting machine from TRUMPF is the world’s first tube cutting machine with a solid-state laser to eliminate the need for a fully enclosed housing, making it quick and easy for users to load individual tubes and profiles or to remove finished parts while the machine is in operation.

The fast and flexible TruLaser Tube 5000 fiber from TRUMPF Inc. (Farmington, CT) exploits the strengths of solid-state laser technology better than any other laser tube cutting machine available and safely offers outstanding accessibility to the machine. It is the world’s first tube cutting machine with a solid-state laser to eliminate the need for a fully enclosed housing. This open machine concept makes it quick and easy for users to load individual tubes and profiles or to remove finished parts while the machine is in operation. In addition, the machine’s robust self-centering clamping method enables fabricators to transition between tube sizes without any additional setup. Clamping pressure is set automatically and the process is

Innovative machine functions, such as RapidCut, were designed to take advantage of the full potential of the solid-state laser. By synchronizing the movements of the tube axis and cutting head, machine dynamics were increased to boost productivity by up to 15 percent. This significantly increases productivity, especially when processing thin walled tubes. Reliable and high quality tube processing is further guaranteed by program controlled parameters such as laser output, focal position and nozzle distance, as well as the provided technology tables. The TruLaser Tube 5000 fiber also stands out for its bevel cutting capabilities, up to 45 deg in mild steel, its ability to process tubes up to 8 mm (0.31 in) thick, and to cut highly reflective materials such as brass or copper as reliably as mild steel.

The single cutting head strategy with intelligent collision protection and magnetic coupling protects the cutting head during processing. Plausibility checks in loading and intelligent sensors during part removal further ensure reliable production. The machine is optionally equipped with two cameras that allow operators to monitor handling processes and cutting operations from the control panel. In addition to aiding the operator, this feature also helps fabricators to identify and eliminate sources of error. The TruLaser Tube 5000 fiber is also unique in its ability to be configured as part of a laser network. When arranged to share its laser with another machine, such as a 2D laser cutting or a laser welding system, fabricators are able to increase the beam on time of the laser and reduce costs overall.

The optional Dot Matrix Code system quickly marks parts for easier identification and process control in support of Industry 4.0. This code is then read by conventional scanners throughout the shop to facilitate paperless and efficient networking of the manufacturing processes. The machine can also be operated using the MobileControl app which replicates the machine’s control panel user interface on a tablet touch screen. The app enables the operator to remotely monitor all the steps in the production process, access information from the machine, and switch operating programs.

