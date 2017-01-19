LaserCoil Partners with Bradbury

Through this agreement both companies will promote turnkey coil fed laser blanking solutions to Bradbury’s traditional customer base.

LaserCoil Technologies LLC (Napoleon, OH) has entered into a strategic alliance with The Bradbury Group (Moundridge, KS), a world leader in roll forming and coil processing equipment. Through this agreement both companies will promote turnkey coil fed laser blanking solutions to Bradbury’s traditional customer base.

“The strength of Bradbury’s sales team, the breadth of its product offering and the precision of its leveler technology makes this relationship an excellent way to expand our blanking solutions into new markets,” commented Jay Finn, the general manager and chief technical officer of LaserCoil.

Offering a unique and patented approach to laser cutting of blanks from coil, LaserCoil systems provide a fast and flexible approach to blanking that is well-suited for production environments that run multiple blank profiles and materials in volumes up to 100,000 parts per year. The systems can process a wide variety of coil material and cut a variety of shapes in thicknesses from 0.5 mm to 3.5 mm and up to 2 m wide coil at any length.

“Adding laser blanking to our capability is a great extension of our product offering,” stated Ryan Durst, the vice president of sales and marketing at Bradbury. “We are excited to offer our customers an alternative to mechanical stamping that delivers this level of flexibility, speed and high quality blanks.”

www.lasercoil.com, www.bradburygroup.com