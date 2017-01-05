LMI Aerospace Appoints New Executives

Jay Inman is now the president of engineering services and Keith Schrader is the vice president of Aerostructures operations.

LMI Aerospace Inc. (St. Louis, MI) has appointed Jay Inman as the president of engineering services, a role he has served in since September 2016 on an interim basis. The company also has named Keith Schrader as the vice president of operations, overseeing its Aerostructures operations and supporting functions. Both positions are effective immediately and they will report to the chief executive officer, Dan Korte.

“Jay and Keith distinguished themselves as leaders in their respective organizations as we navigated through key executive vacancies in the second half of 2016,” Korte stated. “This time gave us the opportunity to take a closer look at our leadership structure as we continue to focus on developing talent from within and managing our business more efficiently. An added benefit of these organizational changes is cost savings, allowing us to balance how we run the business while making the necessary investments in our operations and infrastructure to be ready for anticipated production ramp-ups starting this year.”

Schrader previously served as the vice president and general manager of the Assembly & Machining Center of Excellence (COE), one of two Aerostructures COEs that reported to a chief operating officer, all roles the company has eliminated. In his new role, he will lead a consolidated operations organization comprising all of the company’s assembly, machining, fabrication, composites and processing sites, as well as operational support functions including supply chain management; manufacturing engineering; quality; and environment, health and safety.

With Inman’s promotion, the company has eliminated the role he previously held as the chief operating officer of engineering services.

