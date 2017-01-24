LPW Achieves U.S. Quality Standard

Their metal powders for additive manufacturing pass AS 9120A standards for aerospace applications.

LPW Technology Ltd. (Runcorn, UK), a market leader in the development, processing and supply of high quality metal powders for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, continues to extend its quality assurance standards. The company’s U.S. operation, LPW Technology, Inc. (Pittsburgh, PA), has been awarded AS 9120A and ISO 9001:2008, reflecting their parent company’s achievements. “Our ethos is to provide evidence-based quality assurance for customers across the globe,” commented John D. Hunter, their general manager. “The award of the U.S. quality standards complements our UK achievements, where we’ve already attained ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2012, AS 9100C and AS 9120A.”

The U.S. operation was established in 2014 to meet strong demand for the company’s metal powders and industry knowledge from the North and South American AM market. A dedicated team in Pittsburgh provides comprehensive analytical services, product inventory, applications and sales support to the area.

“AS 9120A was developed for pass-through distributors of aerospace items and has been extended to include the defense and space industries too,” adds Hunter. “Achieving AS 9120A for the procurement and supply of specialist powders for laser and electron beam AM processes assures our users of product quality, traceability and the control and availability of records, reducing their risk and elevating our quality management system to the aerospace industry’s global standard.”

