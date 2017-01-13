Maximum Safety for People and Machines

The unique MS6-SV-E-ASIS safety valve from Festo has an integrated connection to AS-Interface Safety at Work that eliminates the need for an additional safety relay by including switching status sensing and diagnostic functions.

Reliable MSx-SV, -E und -C series exhaust valves from Festo Corporation (Hauppauge, NY) ensure the fastest possible exhaust in the event of an emergency stop in safety critical systems. The combination of their soft-start function and safety exhausting makes for improved safety and greater machine availability. Their compact dimensions (through the integrated soft-start and exhaust functions in a single body) enable flexible installation, either as a component of a larger modular MS air preparation system or as a stand-alone unit. Optional tamper-proof covers for the valves are available.

The exclusive MS6-SV-E exhaust valve is certified to DIN ISO 13849-1, category 4, Performance Level e, so that every shop can be sure their machine operators are protected. With extremely high exhaust air flow rates (9,000 l/min from P2 to P3) and continuous testing and sensing of the safety function, it further guarantees safe operation when a critical event occurs. The unique MS6-SV-E-ASIS valve has an integrated connection to AS-Interface Safety at Work that eliminates the need for an additional safety relay by including switching status sensing and diagnostic functions. Its input and output pressures P1 and P2 are internally monitored and can be read out via the AS-Interface bus. Single-channel, inexpensive, high performance MS6-SV-C or MS9-SV-C valves are ideal for applications with safety requirements up to Performance Level c. Their reliable, single-channel design enables fast, safe exhaust – and they are very cost-effective as well.

Reliable MS6-SV-E and MS6-SV-E-ASIS safety valves are certified in accordance with DIN EN ISO 13849-1, category 4, Performance Level e and ensure quick exhaust by dumping compressed air in a defined and reproducible time period. Exhaust air flow performance of the MS6-V-E is always a minimum of 150 percent of the inlet direction flow to ensure a safe drop of air pressure, even in the most critical applications.

