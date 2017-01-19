Mazak Optonics Expands Partnership with Modern Machinery

They will now be representing them in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

Mazak Optonics Corporation (Elgin, IL) has announced the expanded coverage with their distributor Modern Machinery Company (Indianapolis, IN).

A distributor for them for over 30 years, they will now be representing them in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

Bob Smith, the president of Modern Machinery stated, “We are exceptionally excited and proud to be representing them in the state of Michigan. Along with the best laser technology available, we bring a high degree of experience, product knowledge and integrity. Our company looks forward to being a big part of the metal fabrication industry there.”

“Expanding Modern Machinery’s coverage to Michigan will be an essential part to our success in that region,” stated Al Bohlen, the president of Mazak Optonics. “They have been a great partner and we are pleased to have their continued support.”

www.mazakoptonics.com, www.modernmachinerycompany.com