METEK Machine Tool Represents Drake Manufacturing in UK

This agreement provides sales and marketing support related to all their precision thread grinding solutions.

Drake Manufacturing Services Co., LLC (Warren, OH) and METEK Machine Tool Ltd. (UK) have formally established a sales agreement for the United Kingdom and Ireland. This agreement provides sales and marketing support related to all precision thread grinding solutions offered by Drake.

Drake is recognized globally as a market leader for designing, building, automating, and servicing state-of-the-art production systems for manufacturers of parts with threads. Specifically, it provides turn-key solutions for production of precision internal and external threads, steering gears, taps, gages, ball nuts and screws, and worms.

Federico Daunert, the general manager of Drake Europe, states, “Our partnership with METEK expands Drake’s reach in Europe to help maximize productivity, improve quality and reduce production costs for demanding applications in the steering systems, aerospace, cutting tool, speed reducer, ball screw, and linear motion industries. With a career focused on precision engineering and machine tools, the addition of Nick Carroll, the managing director of METEK, complements the global Drake talent.”

www.drakemfg.com