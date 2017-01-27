Modular, Scalable Platform Tube and Pipe Inspection

The Total Vu HMI software platform from LaserLinc hosts laser micrometers and ultrasonic devices. For specific measurement applications, combine any set of standard features and optional plug-in modules to create the perfect measurement solution.

LaserLinc, Inc. (Dayton, OH), a manufacturer of precision measurement equipment for tube and pipe diameter, wall thickness, ovality, concentricity, eccentricity, and inside diameter, offers Total Vu™ HMI software that hosts the LaserLinc line of laser micrometers and ultrasonic devices. Total Vu HMI software provides the flexibility to make the optimal solution for in-process measurement and control, or inspection applications through:

Operator ease of use.

Optimizing what the operator sees and what they do using fully customizable displays.

Tabbed displays make navigation easy; multiple displays, or touchscreens, put access wherever needed.

Reporting and enterprise-wide integration.

Electronic and print report generation.

Customized templates with Excel.

OPC client and server software that permits seamless sharing of information with enterprise systems.

A variety of hardware and installation connections, including Ethernet to laser OD gauges, ultrasonic wall gauges, and discrete I/O.

A variety of processors, including industrial, all-in-one, mini, and laptop, to satisfy cost, environmental, or other needs.

Off-the-shelf hardware and cables for easy purchasing, installation, maintenance, upgrades and expansion.

For specific measurement applications, combine any set of standard features and optional plug-in modules to create the perfect measurement solution. Extend the Total Vu HMI software system in future applications by adding modules, gauging and I/O, or by modifying displays and system configuration. A Total Vu solution delivers off-the-shelf capability that is typically not even available as custom from other vendors. This modular, scalable platform minimizes a shop’s investment while maximizing their results.

