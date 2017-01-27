Moisture-Tolerant Epoxy Systems for Harsh Oil and Gas Environments

The new Dura-Plate 301 Series epoxy systems from Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings can be applied over damp and medium flash-rusted metal substrates without dew point restrictions.

Giving contractors wider application windows for protecting assets in harsh environments in the oil and gas industry, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings (Cleveland, OH) has expanded their Dura-Plate® Series of epoxy systems to add moisture-tolerant epoxies, including a low-temperature curing option. The new Dura-Plate 301 Series epoxy systems can be applied over damp and medium flash-rusted metal substrates without dew point restrictions. The low-temperature cure formulation allows for application at just a few degrees above freezing. These capabilities significantly broaden acceptable application windows, which drives coating schedule efficiencies for both new construction and maintenance projects.

The Dura-Plate 301 Series includes two unique formulations: Dura-Plate 301K Moisture-Tolerant Epoxy and Dura-Plate 301W Low-Temperature Cure Moisture-Tolerant Epoxy. Both products are excellent surface- and moisture-tolerant high-solids epoxies formulated for application over marginally prepared surfaces in harsh environments and challenging conditions. They are engineered to provide outstanding adhesion and anti-corrosion performance over a wide range of surface preparation techniques, including water jetting, abrasive blasting, and hand or power tool cleaning.

“Environmental factors can drastically hinder the progress of a coating project, not to mention increase costs,” said Steve Dickey, the senior director of global product strategy at Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine. Coatings. “When humidity is too high or temperatures are too low, many coating operations have to stop. With the Dura-Plate 301 Series, we’re limiting those work stoppages and extending coating application windows and seasons for a wide variety of projects, including offshore, industrial, and infrastructure applications.”

Dura-Plate 301K is recommended whenever valuable assets are exposed to harsh environments and challenging application conditions are present. Its surface- and moisture-tolerance characteristics enable broader application windows by delivering performance in conditions that would typically eliminate the use of more conventional technologies. Dura-Plate 301W extends application windows and recoatability even further with its low-temperature curing capability. It may be applied at ambient and substrate temperatures as low as 35 deg F (2 deg C), providing a longer coating calendar for maintenance and construction activities. Dura-Plate 301K and Dura-Plate 301W are recommended for a wide array of applications, such as new builds, maintenance, conversion projects, structural steel, water tanks, storage tanks, offshore structures, underwater hulls, decks, steel bridges, and water and wastewater assets.

Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings, 101 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115, 800-524-5979, Fax: 440-826-1989, protective.sherwin-williams.com.