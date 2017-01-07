NanoMech and Pace Industries Collaborate

An example of the implementation of breakthrough nano-manufacturing to advance the competitiveness and supremacy of American manufacturing.

NanoMech, Inc. (Springdale, AR) and Pace Industries (Fayetteville, AK) have come together as an example of Arkansas’ collaborative ingenuity in manufacturing. Because of the partnership, Pace has achieved unsurpassed quality control, repeatability, and scalability in producing some of the best components and products. NanoMech has proven once again their ability to innovate lubricants that enhance manufacturing productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness. The teamwork between the two companies supplies years of validation and customer acceptance to this success and improvement.

Working together in stealth mode for two years on a highly-advanced lubricant, NanoMech’s patented and patents pending technology offers tremendous value to Pace Industries’ business. The lubricant innovation provides longevity for their specific manufacturing equipment.

“Their combined and continued commitment to produce world-class products and inventions is a testament to Arkansas’ entrepreneurial spirit,” stated Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The global reputation of the companies, their talented workforces, strong connections to industry leaders and partnerships with the University of Arkansas make the sky the limit for both them!”

The success of the teamwork between the companies is an example of the real world implementation of breakthrough nano-manufacturing to enhance competitiveness and the supremacy of American manufacturing.

Jim Phillips, the chairman and chief executive officer of NanoMech stated, “This partnership has enabled us to accelerate our core nano-engineered technology of advanced lubricants into the critical manufacturing platform of die-casting with a recognized leader, serving many of the largest and most iconic manufacturers deploying the very best innovations that increase performance and competitiveness.”

The American manufacturing industry is a giant in terms of job creation and dollars contributed to the nation’s economy. With increasingly efficient manufacturing processes, more products can be produced in less time. This opens the door for new or larger jobs and people needed to manage the workload.

Scott Bull, the chief executive officer of Pace Industries stated, “This successful collaboration represents a positive impact throughout the manufacturing chain and is a shining example of our commitment to industry leadership in quality breakthrough innovation directly benefitting our customer base.”

The founder and chief technical officer of NanoMech, Dr. Ajay P. Malshe added, “As we worked hand in hand with their technology and operations teams, it became obvious that they are a true innovator consumed in continual quality and performance enhancements for their customers, using science to achieve top machine performance like never before to deliver significant competitive advantage and customer loyalty!”

www.nanomech.com, www.paceind.com