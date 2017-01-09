New Management at MetalTek

E. J. Kubick is new the chief operating officer and Rod Anderson is the vice president of sales and marketing.

MetalTek International (Waukesha, WI) has promoted E. J. Kubick to the position of the chief operating officer. He has served the company in a variety of operational management, general management, and executive leadership positions since joining the company in 2003. Most recently he served as the executive vice president of North America, overseeing all of the company’s U.S. foundry operations. During that time, they have expanded capabilities in their sand, investment, and centrifugal casting facilities, with an ongoing commitment to operational excellence.

In this new capacity, he will oversee operations at all facilities globally. “This is an especially exciting time for the company,” stated Kubick. “We have realigned our businesses and adopted some really powerful new initiatives. This positions us to provide an even higher level of technical capability to our customers in ways that emphasize excellence in service and support.”

Rod Anderson has also been promoted to the vice president of sales and marketing. In this position, he will oversee all global field sales and marketing functions for the diverse manufacturer. That includes supporting activities in exacting markets like turbine engine, defense, petrochemical processing, energy, and other high specification industrial markets.

Anderson has served at the company as the national sales manager of North America since joining the company in 2007. During that time, he has managed the field sales effort to help lead the company through a historic growth period in its target markets. Going forward, he will be emphasizing continued market development and customer service excellence for existing and new customers.

“With the foundation of customer-focused service, I believe that our ability to provide value to our customers is almost unlimited,” stated Anderson. “We have the capabilities and culture to provide a great technical metals solution and an exceptional experience.”

