New NextGen Chair at IWDC

Rodney Huber has been appointed to the leadership role of the Next Generation Group.

The IWDC has announced that Rodney Huber of Huber Supply Company (Mason City, IA) is taking the leadership role for the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative (IWDC) Next Generation Group (INGG). He is taking over from Aaron Fischer of the General Welding Supply Company (Denver CO) who helped launch INGG in 2013.

Next generation leadership is the lifeblood of any business. Recognizing this, IWDC’s board of directors as a component of an ongoing strategic planning process elevated the importance of succession planning and next generation development. INGG was launched with the purpose of providing the future leadership of their member companies with organized networking and a forum to discuss common business challenges and provide training or educational opportunities specific to the group.

“I want to personally thank Aaron for his leadership and drive getting this initiative going and am looking forward to working with Rodney and the INGG Committee to continue the progress with this important initiative,” stated Frank Kasnick, the president and chief executive officer of IWDC.

Huber is the vice president of operations of the his family’s company and is 4th generation. His great grandfather, George Huber, started the business in 1939. His grandfather, Loren Huber, is currently the chief executive officer and his father Doug Huber, is the president. The majority of the family work for the company as well. His mother Kristie Huber, is the office manager, younger brother Cal Huber, is in charge of internet sales and younger sister, Nicole Huber, is the branch manager.

The IWDC is a cooperative, formed in 1994, which leverages the strengths of its independent welding distributor members across North America. Member companies collectively represent over $2.2B in sales, serving a wide range of industries. The common denominator is that these industries look to them for industrial, specialty, and medical gases as well as related equipment, hardgoods, and consumables. End-use customers served by the members benefit from having the unparalleled expertise of a local member distributor who has access to national-scale purchasing and marketing programs.

www.iwdc.coop.com