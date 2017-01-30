Next Generation Waterjet Software for 3D Pathing and Cutting

FlowXpert 2016 CAD/CAM software from Flow International lets users complete work in fewer steps with a more intuitive part design and path process in the same program.

In Booth 1503, Flow International Corporation (Kent, WA), a leading developer and manufacturer of ultrahigh-pressure waterjet machines for cutting applications, will demonstrate the next generation of waterjet software, FlowXpert 2016®, a robust CAD/CAM waterjet software platform for 3D pathing and cutting that allows users to work more effectively in 3D, with less complexity. “This software is the leading programming tool in the waterjet industry,” says Chip Burnham, the vice president of marketing for Flow. “This release provides users with greater flexibility in design and pathing, which will significantly increase the benefits for basic and complex waterjet parts.”

The software integration was engineered in partnership with ANSYS SpaceClaim™ and realizes the full advantages of more than 40 years of Flow waterjet application expertise. Incorporating waterjet best practices — such as application tips, material cut speed knowledge, improved pathing algorithms, and expanded lead in/out customization — the program anticipates what steps are needed to provide a premier cut. Users get faster, smarter, interactive modeling integrated into a familiar interface.

“This release is based directly on feedback from our customers,” continues Burnham. “The end result of extensive field testing is a smarter system that allows work to be completed in fewer steps with a more intuitive design process. This is powerful, straightforward 3D, and anyone can use it.” The integration with the CAM Flow Sequencer module lets users design a part and path it in the same program. Modifying the geometry of a part is possible without losing the path, and the integration with Flow Sequencer will automatically update the path to accommodate the changes. FlowXpert 2016 will detect model and path errors and suggests fixes. The straightforward control means users get cutting faster. New capabilities in FlowXpert 2016 include:

Ability to create full 3D models and assemblies.

Optimized pathing, including new pathing algorithms for smarter auto-pathing.

One-click pathing for 2D files.

Ability to program directly from the native model without converting file types.

Fast, versatile sheet metal processing from SpaceClaim.

Waterjet specific geometry analysis with advanced clean up tools customized to your waterjet.

Flow International Corporation, 23500 64th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032-2305, 253-850-3500, www.flowwaterjet.com.