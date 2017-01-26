NLMK Contracts Tenova for Walking Beam Furnace

Tenova Inc. (Coraopolis, PA) has recently been contracted by NLMK Group (Farrell, Pennsylvania) to design and supply a 395 metric tons/hour walking beam furnace for reheating slabs at their Pennsylvania plant. The size of the furnace will make it one of the largest walking beam furnaces in North America upon completion. Tenova has the experience and expertise to deliver a walking beam furnace of this magnitude.

The new fuel-efficient furnace will be equipped with their state-of-the-art Flexytech® low NOx burners. They will also design and supply the complete control and automation package that features an advanced thermal model-based Level 2 control system. Start-up of the furnace is scheduled for 2018.

www.tenova.com, nlmk.com/en