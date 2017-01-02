O’Neal Industries Forms Integrated High Performance Metals Company

The newly formed company serves a broad range of customers in aerospace, fastener, medical, power generation, oil and gas, and semi-conductors among others.

O’Neal Industries (ONI; Birmingham, AL) is pleased to announce the merger and operations integration of four affiliates: Aerodyne Alloys (South Windsor, CT); Plus Ten Stainless (Benicia, CA); United Performance Metals (Hamilton, OH); and Vulcanium Metals International (Northbrook, IL); to form a high performance metals company, United Performance Metals (UPM; Hamilton, OH).

“The integration of these four high performance metals companies creates a scenario that is not only consistent with our long-term strategic vision, but more importantly places us in a better position to service a larger portion of our customers’ requirements,” stated Craft O’Neal, the chairman of ONI.

As a result of the merger and operations integration, UPM’s inventory will include stainless steel, duplex stainless steel, Prodec®, nickel alloys, cobalt alloys, cobalt chrome moly, titanium, aluminum and alloy steel in coil, sheet, strip, plate, bar and near net shapes. The newly formed high performance metals company serves a broad range of customers in industries including, but not limited to: aerospace, fastener, medical, power generation, oil and gas, and semi-conductors among others.

“We are committed to long-term success for the customers and markets we serve,” stated the president of UPM, Tom Kennard. “The merger of our companies allows us to offer a broader range of products and services through integrated sales and operations, providing quality solutions to each customer we serve.”

UPM uses proprietary FIRSTCUT+® Processing Services that include cut-to-length, leveling, slitting, edging, chamfering & facing, shearing, laser cutting, laser gauge measurement, water jet cutting, plasma cutting, sawing, precision cold saw cutting, precision blanks, first stage machining, heat treating, ultra-sonic testing, boring, trepanning, and deburring.

www.onealind.com, www.upmet.com