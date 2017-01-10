Piab Acquires Vaculex

This acquisition enables Piab to enter the growing vacuum lifter business.

January 10, 2017

Piab AB (Taby, Sweden) has acquired Vaculex (Mölndal, Sweden), a leading manufacturer of lifting equipment based on vacuum technology. With 30 years of experience Vaculex designs, manufactures and sells ergonomic lifting systems for various applications, e.g. baggage handling, packaging, distribution and logistics. The two companies have complementary product offerings and the combination will enable accelerated growth. Both of them have strong brands and are recognized for leading technology platforms, innovation, safety and high quality products.

Piab has 13 sales offices and more than 900 partners with well-balanced geographical and segment coverage. Vaculex has a strong high-quality product portfolio that is well positioned in its target segments via its network of sales offices and distributors. The combined company will become a stronger partner for customers world-wide, by providing an extended product portfolio and joint expertise with global reach.

“We are convinced that this is a great match. Our partners around the globe have repeatedly requested Vaculex type products. This market is growing rapidly due to manual lifting operations being increasingly automated. We are very excited about the growth prospects and strength of the combined company,” said Anders Lindqvist, the chief executive officer of Piab Group.

“Piab’s long history of innovation in vacuum technology and global market access, combined with our innovative product range, will shape a new and stronger business partner. We strongly believe that the new formed company will serve the market even better. I am really looking forward to working with the combined group,” said Ronny Holmsten, the chief executive officer at Vaculex.

 www.piab.com, www.vaculex.com

