Plug and Block Pipe of All Shapes and Sizes

Pipestoppers pipe plugs and stoppers from Huntingdon Fusion used for leak testing, weld purging, debris stopping and pipe freezing for repair or maintenance work in large oil and gas plants and refineries, are also used in machining to prevent the ingress of machining fluid, machining swarf and miscellaneous metal pieces from entering pipework and systems beyond the work envelope.

Sized up to two meters in diameter, Pipestoppers® pipe plugs and stoppers from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT® (Melbourne, FL) are used in machining to prevent the ingress of machining fluid, machining swarf and miscellaneous metal pieces from entering pipework and systems beyond the work envelope, leak testing, weld purging, debris stopping and pipe freezing for repair or maintenance work in large oil and gas plants and refineries where plugs are required to block open-ended pipework with leak tight seal. They are also used in factory construction and housing to test leak tightness of foul water systems. Lightweight Nylon Plugs are manufactured in sizes from 0.5 in up to 6 in (12 mm to 150 mm) and are available individually or in ready-made kits for leak testing, sealing, isolation and weld purging in clean environments and orbital welding operations. Heavy-duty Aluminium Plugs are manufactured in sizes from 1.5 in to 36 in (38 mm to 900 mm) for arduous duties, such as exposure to high temperatures and immersion in chemicals.

Steel Plugs are manufactured in larger sizes up to 72 in (1,800 mm) and also in double versions for enhanced sealing. These very heavy duty plugs are suited to applications such as long immersion in water or exposure to higher temperatures, for which other plugs may not be suitable. Inflatable Stoppers are lighter in weight and come in all shapes and sizes, including the Low Profile, Cylindrical and Spherical, PetroChem™ and Rubber Plugs. These are designed for several applications, including blocking pipes, tanks or other orifices, weld purging, routine maintenance or to prevent the entry of foreign bodies. For European applications only: Qwik-Freezer™ and Accu-Freeze™ make up the Pipe Freezing Pipestoppers® Range. Freezing pipes for routine maintenance work saves both time and money and avoids entire systems having to be drained in industries that include building services, hospitals, water treatment, hotels and public building.

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT also makes Weld Purge Monitors® that are an essential instrument to help obtain non-oxidized, zero color welds by monitoring the oxygen content when welding metals such as stainless, duplex and chrome steels, titanium and nickel alloys, where a high quality weld is required. These Weld Purge Monitors measure oxygen levels from atmospheric content (20.94 percent) down to 1 ppm (accurate to 10 ppm). Advancing in the science of manufacturing beyond other designs, their low cost PurgEye® 100 can help to eliminate post-weld cleaning costs that otherwise make the high cost of each weld ultra-significant. The PurgEye 100 is one of the best residual oxygen detector instruments on the market today.

With its digital residual-oxygen level LCD screen readouts measuring as low as 100 ppm, and its large user-friendly viewing screen (a 24 mm high display) making it easier to read, the system provides great accuracy of residual oxygen, with speedy measurements being displayed within seconds. The PurgEye 100 is IP65 rated and comes with leak-tight push buttons, auto calibration features, vacuum-sealed leak-tight probe assembly, wrist/neck strap and tripod mount. The extra-long life sensor provides approximately 18 months life before it requires changing. A low sensor indicator will appear on the screen, warning that a new sensor is required. Once that icon appears, it provides the user with adequate time to obtain a new sensor that can be fitted like changing a battery, and the monitor can be re-calibrated easily by the user. When the monitor is not in use, an automatic sleep mode activates to conserve battery life.

