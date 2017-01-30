Portable Controller/Wire Feeder Simplifies Job-Site Setup

Lightweight and portable, the new APEX® 30M mechanized controller for orbital welding from The Lincoln Electric Company (Cleveland, OH) offers digital control and wire feeding packaged as a single unit. The APEX 30M can be located up to 100 ft (30.5 m) from the welding power source while still giving the operator full system access through the pendant, making this controller a completely versatile solution for field and shop applications. The APEX 30M controls and monitors processes for consistency and logs data for reporting and archiving needs in a variety of applications: structural, maritime, power generation, process piping and construction.

Operators can combine the APEX 30M with a HELIX® M85 orbital weld head and a Power Wave® S series welder or Vantage®/Air Vantage® ArcLink®-enabled engine driven welder/generator to create a completely versatile solution. On the job, this compact unit eliminates additional equipment such as cranes, fixtures and platforms, and simplifies cable management for easy portability. And it requires minimal setup. Available accessories include the APEX operator pendant, Power Wave Advanced Process Module, Power Wave STT® Process Module and the HELIX Quick Release Track Ring and Shoe Extensions.

Lincoln Electric has also extended their wireless remote capability to an additional engine-driven welder model: the rugged and economical SAE-300® MP with a Kubota® engine and standard gray paint. The factory-installed wireless remote control allows the operator to activate the glow plug from anywhere between one and 30 seconds. Users also can remotely start or stop the engine, activate high or low idle or adjust the Fine Current Control output. The small, weather-resistant control units fit right into operators’ hands and have a 400 ft (122 m) range, depending on site obstructions. They also stow easily in trucks or job boxes.

Factory-installed wireless remote controls are also available on the new Cross Country® 300 engine-driven welder with the textured, stainless steel case and gray-painted steel case, as well as the textured, stainless steel case SAE-300 MP® Perkins® welder. These wireless remote controls are not currently offered as a standalone accessory, nor can they be retrofitted into older, non-wireless Cross Country and SAE-MP 300 models.

Ideal for offshore and pipeline applications that use multiple welding processes such as SMAW, MIG and TIG, the VIKING™ 3350 Series helmet from Lincoln Electric comes with a Steampunk™ graphic theme. Steampunk, a popular subgenre of science fiction and sometimes fantasy, incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. References to Lincoln Electric and welding can be seen throughout the steampunk-inspired graphics in this latest helmet design. This VIKING 3350 helmet provides one of the largest viewing areas in its class and the best optical clarity available in a welding helmet today using 4C™ Lens Technology:

Clarity – Optical clarity at the highest EN379 1/1/1/1 levels

Color – Real color view

Carat – Lightweight Auto-Darkening Filter

Cut – Even shade from any angle

