Powerful Pumps Cut Waterjet Cycle Times in Half

PRO-III 90,000 psi pumps from KMT Waterjet Systems use a patented seal design canister that protects seals, increases productivity, and reduces abrasive cost.

January 30, 2017

In Booth 2113, KMT Waterjet Systems Inc. introduces their PRO-III 90,000 psi pumps with topworks that use a patented seal design canister for protecting seals — guaranteed seal hours increases productivity and reduces abrasive cost. The PRO-III 125 hp pump runs a .016 orifice that cuts in half the time of 60,000 psi/50 hp waterjets and is available with dual heads to double productivity of the PRO-III 60 hp pump.

KMT Waterjet Systems Inc., 635 West 12th Street, Baxter Springs, KS 66713, 620-856-2151, sales@kmtwaterjet.com, www.kmtwaterjet.com.

