Q-Mark Becomes Distributor for Dutch Diamond Technologies

For distribution of their Diamond!Scan precision diamond styli.

Q-Mark Manufacturing Inc. (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) has announced an agreement with Dutch Diamond Technologies BV (DD-technologies; Cuijk, The Netherlands) to distribute their Diamond!Scan precision diamond styli.

DD-Technologies, with an office in Rye, N.Y, have earned an international reputation for their technology and performance in shaping diamonds for use in industrial applications. After a successful introduction of their diamond styli in Europe, they are pleased to add Q-Mark as a distributor.

Q-Mark will offer these products to customers seeking the unique performance provided by diamond styli. They have been a leading North American manufacturer of CMM styli since 1992, serving the aerospace, medical, defense, technology, and transportation industries. Mark Osterstock, the president of Q-Mark stated, “We are pleased to offer an additional solution to those many fields that now utilize our products”.

“Diamond!Scan has multiple desirable properties,” he adds. “Diamond is the hardest substance known. Besides its outstanding wear resistance, diamond resists build-up of soft materials on its smooth surface. Plus, the highly-polished diamond spheres virtually never scratch the object being measured.”

They are an excellent choice for precise measurement and demanding applications. For manufacturers needing fast delivery, they are now available for immediate shipment from Q-Mark’s works in Southern CA.

www.cmms.com, www.dd-technologies.com