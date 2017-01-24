Q-Mark Reaches Milestone

They have now served the aerospace, biomedical, defense, technology, and transportation industries for 25 years.

Q-Mark Manufacturing Inc. (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA), a leading North American manufacturer of probe styli, is celebrating an important milestone by reaching their 25th year of serving the aerospace, biomedical, defense, technology, and transportation industries. While this is a cause for celebration for any company, owner and chief executive officer Mark Osterstock is especially proud to share the credit with his staff and family.

Osterstock had entrepreneurialism in his blood, having worked alongside his father at age 13, sweeping the machine shop after school. “My dad was a hard worker,” he remembers. “He was a fantastic role model for how to run a business and manage the many challenges that come with the responsibility.”

As is often the case, it has not been a straight line to stability and recognition as a premier supplier of precision measurement tools that so many industries demand. “We’ve gone through several deep economic crises since our launch in 1993,” notes Osterstock. “I just kept focused on what our customers needed, even if there were fewer of them for a time. I’m certain that part of how our company has prospered throughout the years has been by teaming with other knowledgeable professionals I meet through the National Tooling & Machining Association.”

Being very involved in the manufacturing industry in California, he has been in leadership roles in the Los Angeles chapter of NTMA, recently serving as their board president.

www.cmms.com